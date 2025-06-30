The Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it is investigating a Maryland corrections department employee after ICE agents made a rare and apparently invited visit to the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse last week and detained someone.

On June 23, ICE agents appeared at the courthouse indicating they had an appointment with the employee, causing sheriff’s deputies to escort the agents to the fourth floor, where the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services runs pretrial services, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies then watched the agents detain an individual in what they later confirmed was a federal immigration action taken by ICE officers, the first of its kind to take place in the courthouse since President Donald Trump took over the federal government, according to Nicholas Blendy, assistant sheriff and spokesperson for the department.

Blendy said “it appears that a single pretrial employee contacted ICE to cause a federal immigration enforcement action to occur on Monday outside the scope of their standard duties.” He said the investigation started as an inquiry into a breach of protocols by the corrections department employee. But, he said, it has become a criminal probe into the apparent misuse of information for actions outside official duties.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The sheriff’s office is not naming the employee, saying it does not want to jeopardize any potential criminal or administrative investigations.

The corrections department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, Sheriff Sam Cogen said: “When immigrant communities fear ICE will take them away at the courthouse, it degrades my mission as sheriff to protect the right to access justice.”

He added, “Depriving any person of the opportunity to sue someone, testify in a matter, or respond to allegations erodes the rule of law and harms all residents.”

Blendy said the presence of federal immigration officers in the courthouse could make it more difficult for prosecutors to present witnesses, among other challenges. He added that when people receive failure-to-appear notices, it is up to the sheriff’s office to serve them.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“It disrupts and increases our already-underfunded workload with more to do,” he said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.