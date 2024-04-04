The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A Baltimore judge is resigning, effective on Monday, following an allegation that he made unwanted sexual advances toward a female attorney.

The Commission on Judicial Disabilities canceled a hearing that had been scheduled for May 20 and 21 in Annapolis to consider the charges brought against District Judge Kevin M. Wilson. He had been accused of violating five rules in the Maryland Code of Judicial Conduct.

Steve Silverman, one of Wilson’s attorneys, said his client has been in public service for several decades and wanted to move on to other endeavors.

”I think he’s evaluating the next step in his legal career and will make a decision on what he wants to do in the near future,” Silverman said.

Wilson had been scheduled to appear on Jan. 29 in the Maryland Senate Executive Nominations Committee. But his name was pulled from the agenda before the meeting.

At the time, Carter Elliott IV, a spokesperson for Gov. Wes Moore, said in a statement that the decision was made to hold the nomination for reappointment from moving forward after the governor’s appointments office became aware of the nature of the complaint.

On May 18, 2023, Wilson went to a continuing legal education event at the Maryland Club in Mount Vernon, where he met the attorney.

Following the event, she reported, Wilson touched her leg with his hand “in an up and down movement.” She later told investigators that she felt him “place his hand back on her leg and move it under her skirt and touch her buttocks.”

Wilson reported that he genuinely believed that the two were flirting with each other but came to realize that his honest belief was wrong. He admitted that he felt her ankle, calf and lower hamstring but denied the accusation that he touched her butt.

“Judge Wilson has taken proactive steps to guarantee that he never again puts someone in a similar position,” his attorneys wrote in a response to the charges.

Gov. Martin O’Malley appointed Wilson to the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City in 2013. He previously worked as an assistant state’s attorney in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office from 2000-2013.