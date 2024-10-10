Baltimore police officers shot and killed a man following a pursuit in the Upton neighborhood Wednesday night, the department said.

Three officers have been placed on administrative leave, and the incident is being investigated by the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, which reviews all police shootings.

Police officers were patrolling the neighborhood in West Baltimore around 8:45 p.m. when they saw a car going the wrong way on a one-way street, department spokesperson Vernon Davis said. By the time the officers made a turn to approach the car, the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle, he said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was getting out of the car as officers approached and told him to sit on the curb. The man took off running from the traffic stop, Davis said.

Police pursued the man to Argyle Avenue, where he was found hiding in a ditch. Officers gave the man several “verbal commands,” Davis said, including to show his hands. At least three officers then fired shots at the man, police said.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a press conference by the shooting scene Wednesday night that officers noticed the man had a gun, but it is not known yet whether he fired at them.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a weapon was recovered, police said.