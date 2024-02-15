Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating the death of paramedic Shaney Warehime following an incident early Sunday morning.

Fire Department leadership confirmed the 38-year-old’s death Thursday but has offered few details about the circumstances surrounding it. Earlier in the week, a department spokesperson would only say the paramedic was involved in a “non-line-of-duty incident.”

The incident, according to police, took place early Sunday morning around 2:19 a.m., when officers were called to the 1600 block of Light Street for a report of a person who wasn’t breathing. Police arrived at 2:23 a.m. as off-duty firefighters were performing CPR on Warehime.

She was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and was later transferred to a Critical Care Resuscitation Unit in a stable critical condition, police said.

Investigators spoke with an unnamed person who said she was with Warehime and another individual earlier in the evening at a bar called The Night Shift. Around 1:30 a.m., the trio left the bar for her house on Light Street. The person told investigators that Warehime had been drinking and needed assistance getting out of the car when they arrived at the destination. The two unnamed individuals realized then that the paramedic was no longer breathing.

Warehime joined the Baltimore City Fire Department in September 2018 and had been assigned to the Medic 11 unit since 2019. Family members reached this week declined to comment.

Matt Coster, president of Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734, declined to speak with The Baltimore Banner about the incident earlier this week.

The Fire Department didn’t immediately have additional comment Thursday beyond a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, announcing the death and stating that funeral arrangements would be forthcoming.

This story may be updated.