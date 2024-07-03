A woman has died at the Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center, making her at least the fourth person to die this year in the custody of the city’s jail system.

Helen Williams, 43, of Baltimore, died on June 26, hours after law enforcement arrested her on a fugitive warrant. She was wanted after failing to appear at a probation violation hearing in Prince William Circuit Court in Virginia.

During a bail review hearing on June 27, Baltimore Police Detective Eric Green said the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services — which runs the city’s pretrial detention system — informed him that Williams died the previous night while in custody at Central Booking. He asked for the case to be dismissed.

Baltimore District Judge Darren L. Kadish marked the case as such on a criminal trial docket and handwrote, “Fugitive passed while in custody.”

In an email, Mark Vernarelli, a spokesperson for the corrections department, said correctional officers at about 7 p.m. discovered a 43-year-old woman who was unresponsive. He declined to release her name.

Correctional staff immediately started providing life-saving measures, Vernarelli said. The Baltimore City Fire Department, he said, pronounced her dead at 7:41 p.m.

Detectives are investigating the death, he said.

In 2015, Williams pleaded guilty to prescription fraud and received a five-year suspended sentence, Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said in an email.

Williams, she said, later failed to appear at a probation violation hearing on Oct. 3, 2019.

The state has continued to face scrutiny over the health care and mental health services at the city’s jail system and struggled to come into full compliance with a settlement in a decades-old lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the state is moving forward with a plan to open a $1 billion facility called the Baltimore Therapeutic Treatment Center.