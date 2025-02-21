A Baltimore man faces murder and attempted murder charges after a double shooting at a senior living facility on Thursday, the Baltimore Police Department said Friday morning.

Norman Waker, a 65-year-old resident of Pleasant View Gardens Senior, was arrested yesterday after allegedly shooting two others in the community . Waker faces charges including first- and second-degree murder, attempted murder and assault, according to online court records.

Police said 79-year-old Clyde Barnes died on the scene after being shot. Another man, a 72-year-old who has not been identified, was injured and hospitalized.

The shooting led to nearby street closures and school lockdowns on Thursday as SWAT swept the building, a community of one-bedroom apartments for people 62 and older. Waker was arrested inside the building, police said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Pleasant View Gardens Senior could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. Staff there declined to comment Thursday.

Waker is currently being held at Central Booking Intake Facility, police said. He did not have a lawyer listed or any hearing dates scheduled in online court records as of Friday morning.

This is a developing story.