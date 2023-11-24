The Baltimore Museum of Art closed its doors Friday due to a bomb threat police determined was unfounded, authorities said.
Baltimore police officers responded to Art Museum Drive around 10:35 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of a bomb threat to the museum “sent via email,” and deemed it unfounded, police spokesman Det. Vernon Davis said Friday afternoon.
The museum announced on X, formerly called Twitter, that it would close for the day just before 12:30 p.m. while police investigated “a security concern.”
The BMA said all ticket holders for the Making Her Mark: A History of Women Artists in Europe, 1400-1800 exhibit will be contacted.
