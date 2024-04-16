Baltimore prosecutors will announce Wednesday that an arrest has been made in the 2017 killing of an off-duty Washington, D.C., police officer who was gunned down in Northwest Baltimore, sources said.

Sgt. Tony Mason Jr., 40, was sitting in a parked car in the 2800 block of Elgin Avenue on Nov. 4, 2017, along with a woman when a man approached the car and began shooting, police said at the time.

Mason, a 17-year veteran of the D.C. police force who lived in Baltimore, died at a hospital, while the woman was shot and survived.

D.C. police at the time confirmed that Mason’s police powers had been suspended and that he was on desk duty at the time, with The Washington Post reporting that he had been accused of pointing a gun at a subordinate in a police station in the District. But there was no indication whether that had any connection to the shooting, and investigators were said to be looking into his personal relationships for a possible motive at the time.

“We support the investigators, and we want to get to the bottom of what happened, certainly, for his family and the people of that neighborhood,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in 2017.

FBI Baltimore, ATF Baltimore, and the Baltimore Police Department were offering a $60,000 reward for tips in the case as of 2018.

Justin Fenton

justin.fenton@thebaltimorebanner.com

Justin Fenton

Justin Fenton is an investigative reporter for the Baltimore Banner. He previously spent 17 years at the Baltimore Sun, covering the criminal justice system. His book, "We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption," was released by Random House in 2021 and became an HBO miniseries.

