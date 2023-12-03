Two men shot, killed in North Baltimore

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed two men in North Baltimore on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 3600 block of Greenmount Avenue for reports of a shooting around 3 a.m., a news release said.
Upon arrival, officers found two 28-year old men inside a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time after, police said.
Detectives believe the incident is domestic-related and began after the victims got into an argument with an unknown male suspect.
This matter is still under investigation. Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers.
WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.
Share this article via...