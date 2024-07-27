Two 14-year-old boys were shot in Baltimore on Friday evening and the early hours of Saturday, according to Baltimore Police.

Around 4:52 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 1800 block of West Saratoga Street, in West Baltimore. They found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the alley behind West Saratoga and transported him to a nearby hospital. A preliminary investigation confirmed he was shot in the 200 block of North Payton Street, according to police.

Shortly past midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a separate call, in the 1100 Block of North Luzerne Avenue in East Baltimore, where they found another 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A preliminary investigation revealed the boy was shot in the 1100 block of North Lakewood Avenue, a block away.

Neither victims’ identities have been confirmed, but they are both in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shootings to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422 or the Southwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2488. You can also anonymously call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit an anonymous text tip on the MCS website.

The shootings follow other recent violent incidents involving young people in Baltimore. Among them, on July 19, a 12-year-old girl was fatally shot inside an East Baltimore house. The girl, Breaunna Cormley, was remembered by family as “sweet, quiet and respectful.” Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with her killing.