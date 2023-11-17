Baltimore Police say 4 officers fired 36 shots at fleeing man with a gun

Four Baltimore police officers fired at total of 36 shots at a man with a gun fleeing from them in Milhill neighborhood earlier this month, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Friday.

The shooting, which resulted in the death of 27-year-old Hunter Jessup on Nov. 7, came after a foot chase in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue. Baltimore Police released body camera video on Friday from the four officers who fired their weapons.

The videos showed that Jessup ran after officers asked him to lift his shirt as they checked for weapons. During the foot chase, Jessup is seen holding a Glock 23 and firing at least one shot, which struck a parked Ford Focus.

After Jessup broke an attempted tackle by one officer, police fired multiple shots, striking Jessup, who died later in the day.

Officers can be heard shouting “Drop it! Drop it!” before firing on Jessup.

Worley said the officers were patrolling in a “high crime area.”

“It’s an area where we’ve had a lot of violence in the past,” Worley said.

It is unclear how many shots hit Jessup and that won’t be known until an autopsy is complete, Worley said.

“As soon as he turns and points the weapon at me, that means he’s going to shoot me. So, I have to shoot him,” Worley said.