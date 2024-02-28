Baltimore County prosecutors are throwing out harassment charges filed against a Baltimore Police commander, according to her attorney, who said the claims were fabricated.

Maj. Jennifer McGrath was charged in late November after a woman filled out a sworn application saying McGrath had sent her threatening messages, boasting that as a police commander she was untouchable and purportedly saying: “I could make you disappear if I wanted to.”

Attorney Chaz Ball told The Baltimore Banner that he was informed by prosecutors that the case, set for a trial Thursday, would be dismissed. Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger declined to confirm his office’s plans. “Catch me tomorrow,” he said.

“This case was thoroughly vetted by both the Baltimore Police Department Public Integrity Bureau and the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office and found to be without merit,” Ball said in a statement. “All evidence suggests that this entire case was fabricated [by] Major McGrath’s partner’s ex-wife in an attempt to harass them.”

McGrath, a 22-year veteran, was promoted from captain to major of the Southwestern District, nine days after the charges were filed. Police officials said at the time that the matter was under investigation and McGrath was on pre-approved leave, but she has since returned to leading the district, officials said Wednesday. She said an internal investigation of the allegations remains open.

Fox Baltimore, which first reported that the charges had been filed and questioned her promotion, interviewed the woman who filed the charges, identified in electronic court records as Madolyn Parker. She told Fox at the time that she did not feel safe and that the alleged messages “sen[t] chills down my spine.”

“Im a Captain no one is going to believe you,” read one of the purported messages. “I’ve already contacted my connections at internal affairs to let them know to throw your complaint out. I am powerful, established, unlike you. You’re a homeless whore.”

Ball, the attorney, said the last trial date was postponed in order to determine the IP address used to subscribe to the Google number the text messages came from.

“I stated, intentionally within earshot of the alleged victim, that it was my belief that the review of the IP address data would prove that this matter was frivolous,” Ball said. “In response, she stood up in open Court and said she wanted the charges dismissed. She then went to TikTok and in since deleted videos indicated she was concerned that the evidence would show it came from her.”

Attempts to reach Parker on Wednesday were unsuccessful.