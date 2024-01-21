Baltimore police said a 64-year-old woman died Sunday morning after she was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene.

The victim was identified as Wilma Barnes, police said in a news release Sunday.

Shortly after 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an injured pedestrian in the roadway in the 3500 block of Reisterstown Road. Police rendered aid and transported the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Baltimore police believe she was struck by a black vehicle that left the scene.

On Saturday evening, a woman in Ellicott City was struck and killed by a vehicle that drove off, according to Howard County police.

Anyone with information about the Baltimore incident or vehicle is asked to call the police department’s CRASH team at 410-396-2606 or to dial 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous may phone the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or share information through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

