Police have found skeletal remains near a business that specializes in recycling construction and demolition debris in Baltimore’s Hawkins Point neighborhood, according to authorities.

Officers made the discovery in the 3800 block of Fort Armistead Road on Thursday. Homicide detectives are investigating the death of that person, police said.

Staff at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will examine the remains to determine the identity of the person and the cause of their death, police said.