A 19-year-old Pikesville man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old near the Inner Harbor this month.

Dejuan Cole faces first-degree murder and other charges in the shooting death of 17-year-old Devron Tyner, Baltimore Police said in a tweet Wednesday.

Police said Cole turned himself into police Monday. He was transported to Central Booking.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. on April 1 to the 200 block of East Pratt Street, where Tyner was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took the victim to Maryland Shock Trauma, where he died.

Police told WJZ that the suspect and four others took the Baltimore Metro to the downtown area on the day of the shooting. They said Cole was identified through surveillance video and that they believe he was part of a robbery.

Baltimore Police say violent crime, including common assault, larceny and robbery, is on the rise near the Inner Harbor.

Cole is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 8 in district court, according to the news station.

WJZ, a media partner of The Baltimore Banner, contributed to this report.