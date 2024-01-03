One of the men charged in the murder of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley has been found competent to stand trial, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

A trial date has not yet been set for Elliot Knox, who is facing murder charges in the deaths of Holley and Justin Johnson, who was killed hours later on December 16, 2021.

Holley was ambushed and shot while sitting in her patrol car in Curtis Bay. The mother of four was working overtime when she was shot.

She died a week later at the hospital.

Knox and Travon Shaw were arrested and charged in both murders.

Charging documents for the pair show that Knox told police he was there when Shaw opened fire into Holley’s patrol car. The documents state the men were seen on surveillance video parking down the street from the officer’s car before the shooting unfolded.

Holley was shot several times, including at least once in the head, according to charging documents.

