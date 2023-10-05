Baltimore Police shared footage Thursday of persons of interest in the shooting of five people Tuesday night on the campus of Morgan State University

Investigators are asking for help identifying the four people seen in the video below:

Anyone with information on the shooting or who might be able to identify those individuals is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

No arrests have been announced in the shooting.

Investigators believe there was a dispute between two groups when gunfire erupted near a dorm on the university’s campus, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Wednesday. At least three people are believed to have been armed.

Four men and one woman between the ages of 18 and 22 were shot, and all were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Worley said one of those victims has been released from the hospital as of Wednesday morning. The conditions of the remaining victims was not immediately clear.

Worley said those shot were bystanders and not intended targets. Four of them are students at the historically Black university based in Northeast Baltimore.

Investigators believe the shooting happened outside, but multiple windows appear to have been shattered in the incident. There is no word yet on a motive in the shooting.

The shooting marks the third year in a row of a shooting during the university’s homecoming week.

Morgan State University has called off or postponed all homecoming activities and events, and classes for the rest of the week are canceled.