A Baltimore Police officer who picked up an envelope off the floor of a business that contained more than $100 and put it in his pocket is guilty of theft and misconduct in office, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Yvette M. Bryant announced the verdict at the end of a bench trial for Officer Eric Payton, 46, a more than seven-year veteran. She described his testimony as incredible and not credible in the least.

On Sept. 20, 2023, Payton responded as backup to Soy Transportation Inc., on Belair Road between Southern Avenue and Woodlea Avenue in Northeast Baltimore, for a business check because the door was slightly open and unlocked. Surveillance video showed him kicking an envelope that contained more than $100 — there were discrepancies about the exact amount — pick it up and put the cash in his pocket.

Payton testified that he had no intention of stealing the money.

“It just slipped my mind,” Payton said. “I honestly forgot.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Kimberly Rothwell called six witnesses and argued that Payton intentionally took the money. She called his testimony unbelievable.

But Chaz Ball, Payton’s attorney, described what happened as a failure to communicate. No one, he said, asked his client for his side of the story before suspending him and filing charges.

Payton remains suspended without pay, said Lindsey Eldridge, a police spokesperson, in an email. He previously worked as a Baltimore City School Police officer.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

Dylan Segelbaum

dylan.segelbaum@thebaltimorebanner.com

Dylan Segelbaum

Dylan Segelbaum is the courts reporter at The Baltimore Banner. 

