A Baltimore City Police officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening in West Baltimore.

Baltimore City Police confirm that an officer was patrolling the area of Denison Street and Clifton Avenue when a vehicle struck the side of the officer’s vehicle, causing it to flip.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. The condition of the officer and details of the crash were not immediately available Saturday morning.

This story may be updated.

