A Baltimore Police officer committed assault and misconduct when he threatened to choke and kill a 17-year-old during an arrest and later pushed him in the face, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

“I expect criminals to act like criminals,” Baltimore Circuit Judge Gregory Sampson said after he found Officer Maxwell Dundore guilty of second-degree assault and misconduct in office. “I don’t expect police officers to act like criminals.”

Police arrested Bobby Adams on April 27, 2020, after he got out of a stolen car on Mayfield Avenue near Cardenas Avenue in Belair-Edison and tried to take off.

Dundore, the judge determined, placed Adams in imminent fear of physical injury by placing his hands near the teen’s neck and stating, “I will choke you. I will kill you.” Sampson also found that Dundore intentionally pushed Adams in the face while he was lying on the ground and handcuffed.

Adams, now 20, testified that he could not breathe at times and feared for his life. He said he was not hurt that morning but that the experience traumatized him.

Meanwhile, Dundore denied that he used a chokehold.

When he shouted, “I will choke you. I will kill you,” Dundore testified, “I never said it as a threat. I said it more as a defensive tactic.” He said he moved Adams’ head out of the way for his safety.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ernest Reitz prosecuted the case.

Following the trial, Natalie Finegar, one of Dundore’s attorneys, said she was disappointed in the verdict and plans to appeal.

“We hope to explain to the court exactly who Officer Maxwell Dundore is and the outstanding work that he has done for the Baltimore City Police Department,” Finegar said. “One day in an officer’s life does not equate to who he is as an individual overall.”

Dundore, 29, is a more than five-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department. His police powers remain suspended. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on June 12.

