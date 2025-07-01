A 34-year-old Baltimore Police officer is being held without bail after being arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl.

The victim told police that she had been “dating” the officer, Curlon Edwards, since March, and that on Monday he accused her of infidelity, leading to a confrontation, according to charging documents.

The victim said they had sex at his apartment in downtown Baltimore, and that he took her phone looking for evidence that she was cheating on him, police wrote in charging documents. When he wouldn’t give the phone back, she slapped him, and he put her in a chokehold, she said.

Edwards then strangled her until she briefly lost consciousness, she said, and chased her around the apartment and would not allow her to leave, police wrote in charging documents.

At one point, Edwards took out his department-issued gun and handed it to her “and told her to shoot him because he was afraid that she was going to tell people what happened,” police wrote in charging documents.

He then took the gun back and told her he wanted to have sex again, which she complied with in hopes it would end the ordeal, she told investigators.

Edwards then took her out to eat and to Walmart to buy concealer to cover up her injuries.

Edwards was detained by city police and taken for questioning, where he admitted to the girl’s account, police wrote in charging documents. He said the gun was unloaded and that he had asked her to shoot him “because he deserved it,” police wrote in charging documents.

Edwards was charged with first- and second-degree rape, assault, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment and ordered held without bail Tuesday. He did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Baltimore city salary records show Edwards was hired in 2023. The Signal 13 Foundation, which supports police, posted on social media at the time that Edwards was recognized at his academy graduation for academic excellence.

The Police Department has suspended him without pay, a department spokeswoman said.