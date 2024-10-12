A 54-year-old man has been identified as the person shot and killed during a pursuit by Baltimore Police in the Upton neighborhood.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General said Friday that Robert Phillip Nedd Jr. of Baltimore died Wednesday in the fatal shooting involving police officers.

The three officers involved - Sgt. Thomas Gross, a 10-year veteran; Officer Tyler Douglas, a 2-year veteran; and Officer James Klein, III a 1-year veteran - have been placed on administrative leave.

The IID continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting.

Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Vernon Davis said Thursday morning that officers were patrolling the neighborhood in West Baltimore around 8:45 p.m. when they saw a car going the wrong way on a one-way street. The driver had crashed into a parked car before officers could make a turn and approach him, Davis said.

The man was getting out of the car as officers approached and told him to sit on the curb. The man ran from the traffic stop, Davis said.

Police chased Nedd to Argyle Avenue, where he was found hiding in a ditch. Officers gave Nedd several “verbal commands,” Davis said, including to show his hands. At least three officers shot at the man, police said.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a press conference by the shooting scene Wednesday night that officers noticed the man had a gun, but it is not known yet whether he fired at them.