Two Baltimore Police officers have been indicted in separate, unrelated cases that involve allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, respectively, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said on Thursday.

Officer Walter Wilson, a more than 22-year veteran, is charged with misconduct in office. Meanwhile, Sgt. Larry Worsley, a more than 19-year veteran, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, theft and disorderly intoxication.

Bates said he was compelled out of transparency and accountability to discuss the cases. He spoke at a news conference flanked by Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Donnelly, Chief of Staff Angela Galeano and prosecutors from the Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit, Steven Trostle and Ernest Reitz.

“These allegations in these indictments are unacceptable for anyone in our city, but especially for our law enforcement officers,” Bates said. “Such actions further erode public trust in the badge and do incredible disservice to the majority of the men and women of the Baltimore City Police Department who protect and serve our city every day with integrity.”

On Oct. 20, 2021, Wilson was called before 1:45 a.m. to a home on West Mulberry Street near Mount Holly Street in Allendale for a person who had died.

When Wilson was standing on the front porch, he put his hand on the shoulder of a female officer, turned her around so her back was facing him and groped her, according to the indictment. The interaction, prosecutors said, was recorded on his body camera.

Two days later, Wilson walked past the officer in the parking lot of the Southwestern District and commented that she “got those buns,” prosecutors reported. She later confronted him in a text message and reported the unwanted touching and offensive comment to a supervisor, according to the indictment.

On March 5, 2023, Worsley assaulted a woman he was with at Tequila Sunset on Pennsylvania Avenue near Clifton Avenue in Penn North, prosecutors said. He then grabbed another woman when he tried to leave the bar and stated, “You’re coming with me,” the indictment alleges.

Customers at the bar intervened.

When a bartender told him that he needed to pay his $42 tab, Worsley pulled out a .40-caliber handgun, racked the weapon and stated, “I’m not paying for s---,” prosecutors reported. He then walked toward a car while dragging a woman by the hair, the indictment asserts, with the gun in his hand.

She was able to lock the doors, start the car and drive away.

Bates said he had lunch on Wednesday with Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and let him know about the planned news conference.

When Bates learned of the allegations, he said, he was angry.

“You decided to protect and serve. You have to protect and serve with integrity,” Bates said. “We’re going to change the culture. And you will be held accountable.”

Wilson will be sent a criminal summons. He declined to comment. Worsley is being held without bail in the Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center, according to jail records.

The president of the Baltimore City Lodge 3 Fraternal Order of Police, Sgt. Mike Mancuso, could not immediately be reached for comment.

In an email, Detective Niki Fennoy, a police spokesperson, said both Wilson and Worsley are suspended with pay. It’s unclear if either have retained an attorney.