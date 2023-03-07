Baltimore Police Sgt. arrested, suspended for allegedly assaulting woman, pointing gun at bartender

March 07, 2023

A Baltimore Police Sergeant was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and pointing a gun at a bartender following a dispute over his restaurant bill, Baltimore police said Monday.

Baltimore Police Sergeant Larry Worsley reportedly pointed a gun at the bartender Sunday night at Tequila Sunset, in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, before he was arrested walking away from the scene.

Worsley was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft, and firearm violations.

According to charging documents obtained by WJZ, Worsley, who had a handgun on him, was put into handcuffs. The Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol had one round in the chamber and 13 in the magazine, according to police.

While searching Worsley, officers found a Baltimore Police Department Identification card, stating he was a sergeant of the department.

Charging documents said Worsley, who was a customer at Tequila Sunset, had three shots of alcohol, was noticeably intoxicated and was asked to leave.

While in the bar, Worsley was seen assaulting a female he was with, according to documents, before leaving the bar with the woman who he shoved out of the way before grabbing another woman by the arm, and said “you’re coming with me.”

Other bar customers had to separate the two, according to documents.

The document stated that the bartender came out and told Worsley he had to pay his $42 tab, in which he responded “I’m not paying for (expletive)” and then pulled out a gun.

He then walked toward a white Mercedes while dragging a woman by the hair with the gun still in his hands. The woman was placed in the car before she sped off without Worsley, documents said.

Officers were able to arrest Worsley walking away.

The Public Investigation Bureau (PIB) is aware of the case, and has suspended Worsley’s police power.