Police said officers arrested a man Sunday morning who is suspected of fatally shooting a 12-year-old girl in an East Baltimore rowhouse two days earlier.

Omar Passmore, 28, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Breaunna Cormley, according to a post on social media from the Baltimore Police Department.

Baltimore County officers located and arrested Passmore, city police said in the post.

Cormley was found inside a rowhouse in the 500 block of North Kenwood Avenue on Friday night.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“It was not accidental. This was done on purpose,” Police Commissioner Richard Worley said that night.

Mayor Brandon Scott, speaking Friday at a news conference near the house, called the shooter “the worst among us.”

“We will find out. You’ll never redeem yourself for what you did tonight,” Scott said.