Baltimore Police investigating shooting near Patterson Park

The Baltimore Police Department said they are investigating a police shooting in the Southeastern District, near Patterson Park.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of N. Milton Ave. around 5:30 p.m. The Baltimore FOP tweeted that they were not aware of any injured officers.

We are aware of the police involved shooting on N Milton. President Mancuso and 1st VP MacDonald are responding. We are not aware of any injury to officers at this time. — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) June 29, 2023

Police tape marked off two blocks of E. Fayette St. and about two blocks of E. Fairmont Ave, as well as the entire 100 block of N. Milton Ave.

Anjuli Singh, 33, and Jeannine Miller, 50 sat outside their houses around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, one street up from Milton Avenue. Both heard what sounded like a screech around 5:30 p.m., they said, that sounded like a car had taken a sharp turn or had gotten into an accident. Then they heard a couple of gunshots. After a brief pause, they said, they heard a bunch more gunshots.

Whitney Karimah, 37, heard what she thought was fireworks, or a trash truck, she said. She lives one block up from where police tape blocked off Fayette. But once she went outside and saw police, she said, she knew it was probably a rapid burst of multiple gunshots, she said.

This story will be updated.