Two Baltimore Police officers were suspended this week after internal affairs investigators served a warrant at the Northwestern District station, sources said.

One sergeant and another officer were members of the plainclothes District Action Team, which conducts investigations, and they were suspended with pay, the sources said. The scope of the investigation was not clear.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that the Public Integrity Bureau was conducting an investigation and declined to provide additional details.

An attorney for the police union declined to comment.

Plainclothes units have historically been the source of a disproportionate number of complaints and simultaneously held up by the police department as a necessary component. After the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal, then-Commissioner Kevin Davis ordered all such units into uniform, but they returned to the plainclothes unit under successive commissioners.