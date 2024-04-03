Two Baltimore Police officers were suspended this week after internal affairs investigators served a warrant at the Northwestern District station, sources said.

One sergeant and another officer were members of the plainclothes District Action Team, which conducts investigations, and they were suspended with pay, the sources said. The scope of the investigation was not clear.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that the Public Integrity Bureau was conducting an investigation and declined to provide additional details.

An attorney for the police union declined to comment.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Plainclothes units have historically been the source of a disproportionate number of complaints and simultaneously held up by the police department as a necessary component. After the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal, then-Commissioner Kevin Davis ordered all such units into uniform, but they returned to the plainclothes unit under successive commissioners.

Justin Fenton

justin.fenton@thebaltimorebanner.com

Justin Fenton

Justin Fenton is an investigative reporter for the Baltimore Banner. He previously spent 17 years at the Baltimore Sun, covering the criminal justice system. His book, "We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption," was released by Random House in 2021 and became an HBO miniseries.

More from Justin Fenton

Youths operated from a ‘clubhouse,’ police say, carrying out armed carjackings, other crimes

The Key Bridge stood for 47 years — then it was gone. Now Baltimore wonders what’s next.

More From The Banner

Larry Lucchino, visionary behind Camden Yards construction, dies at 78

Dundalk was a steel town. When the Key Bridge fell, so did its legacy.

Larry Desantis poses for a portrait outside his workplace, Herman's Bakery, in Dundalk on March 28, 2024. Desantis was one of the last drivers to cross the bridge moments before it collapsed.

We spoke with one of the last drivers to cross the Key Bridge

Photo illustration shows EBT benefits card, cut into two pieces, emerging from torn-open business envelope. In the background is a blurry image of a woman standing in front of produce aisle holding an empty shopping basket, her back to us.

Bill proposal could unravel Maryland’s benefits theft reimbursement program