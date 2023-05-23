Police identify 19-year-old fatally shot last week in Southeast Baltimore

Baltimore Police have identified a 19-year-old who was shot last week and died from his injuries on Sunday as Dabrae Edwards.

Police found Edwards in the 200 block of East Street with multiple gunshot wounds on May 19. They also found another man with a gunshot wound to his right arm. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Edward died of his injuries two days later.

The fatal shooting is the latest in a devastating trend of youth violence that has gripped Baltimore this year: Nearly one in three people shot in 2023 were 18 or younger, even as nonfatal shootings and homicides in the city have receded.

Since the start of the 2022 school year, two dozen high school-aged teens have been shot within approximately two blocks of 16 different schools, according to a Baltimore Banner analysis.