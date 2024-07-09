Baltimore rapper YGG Tay was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 25 years in federal prison on allegations that he paid $10,000 to a member of the Black Guerrilla Family to kill a man over a drug debt and partnered with the gang to supply heroin and cocaine in the city.

The rapper, whose real name is Davante Harrison, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Baltimore to one count of racketeering conspiracy.

Harrison, 29, of Baltimore, was previously found guilty of four federal drug and gun crimes and ordered to serve 15 years in prison. His new sentence will run at the same time as that punishment.

“This sort of transactional killing is evidence of a particular depravity,” said U.S. Senior District Judge James K. Bredar, who further described the conduct as “cold and deeply serious.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Mr. Harrison, sadly, has demonstrated he is a dangerous person,” he added. “Accordingly, he needs to be incapacitated for a long time.”

Harrison was one of six men who were charged in 2022 in a sweeping indictment. They included David Warren, 32, of Baltimore, who gained notoriety throughout the years for beating 10 attempted murder charges. His case is pending.

Federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of 25 years in prison for Harrison as part of a plea agreement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ari Evans said the penalty was sufficient but not greater than necessary based on the crime.

Evans, reading from a statement of facts, said the government could prove the following at trial:

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Between 2014 and 2016, Harrison partnered with a BGF member to supply heroin and cocaine to street-level drug shops in Baltimore.

YGG Tay in 2016. (Lawrence Burney)

On June 28, 2014, Harrison paid $10,000 to a BGF member to kill Terrell Jarrett on Ward Street near South Carey Street in Pigtown. He was 21. That’s because Jarrett owed Harrison money for drugs that he’d provided “on consignment.”

Harrison also supplied the gun used in the killing.

The indictment alleged that Harrison solicited Warren as a hitman in 2018 and went into detail about two fatal shootings and one nonfatal shooting. But the statement of facts only indicated that he “associated with a BGF member to target his rivals.”

“It’s an appropriate sentence in this particular case,” said William Purpura, one of Harrison’s attorneys. “We have accepted responsibility.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Purpura said his client admitted that the government could prove those facts at trial. But Harrison, he said, did not agree that they were accurate.

During the court proceedings, Harrison stood inside the courtroom in the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. Courthouse in a red jumpsuit and answered most questions from the judge with one-word responses. He declined to make a statement at sentencing.

Harrison requested to return to the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, in New Jersey, to continue serving his sentence. Before the imposition of his current sentence, the federal Bureau of Prisons projected Harrison’s release date to be Oct. 17, 2032.