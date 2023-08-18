Man fatally shot while trying to prevent robbery of a relative in Canton

A 57-year-old Baltimore man was fatally shot early Friday morning after he grabbed a gun and tried to intervene in the robbery of a relative in Canton.

Southeastern district officers responded to a report of a shooting early Friday morning around 12:25 a.m. in the 1000 block of S. Curley St. There they found Darrell L. Benner with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Benner was shot while attempting to chase away three people who were robbing his 29-year-old relative. The three unidentified men had approached the 29-year-old with a gun and announced the robbery.

Officers say Benner retrieved a firearm from his home and chased the suspects, who fled with his relative’s property including a red Dodge Charger with Maryland tag No. 3FL1240. The suspects fired at the two men, killing Benner.