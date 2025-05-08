Two teenagers were shot Wednesday evening in Baltimore, leaving one dead and another injured.

Just after 6 p.m., Baltimore Police officers from the Eastern District were responding to a call when they heard gunfire near the 3500 block of Brehms Lane.

When they arrived to investigate the gunshots, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

At the same time, officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Mannasota and Brendan avenues and found a 15-year-old boy inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both teens were transported to a hospital for treatment. Despite medical efforts, the 15-year-old died.

Two people were taken into custody for questioning. Police have not said what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.