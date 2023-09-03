Man fatally shot at strip club in Baltimore’s red light district

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot inside the Norma Jean’s strip club on The Block, Baltimore’s red light district, early Sunday.

Police said that patrol officers heard gunfire coming from the club on Custom House Avenue around 1:18 a.m. Officers went inside and found a 29-year-old suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other details about the shooting were disclosed.

Clubs on The Block faced a potential 10 p.m. curfew last year after then-Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said rowdy last-call crowds were draining police resources. State lawmakers backed off such an across-the-board closing time, instead passing a bill that called for security measures to be implemented and on file with the city liquor board. Clubs that don’t abide by the rules could be forced to shutter by 10 p.m. Liquor board officials could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday morning.

The killing was one of several violent incidents overnight across the city:

A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded around 8:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of East North Avenue.

Officers heard gunfire around 12:50 p.m. and located a blood trail in the 1700 block of Fleet Street, and eventually found a 34-year-old man who had been shot and wounded in the area of Orleans Street and North Central Avenue.

A ShotSpotter alert summoned officers to the 500 block of North Luzerne Street around 3:20 a.m. They found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2500 block of Jefferson Street.