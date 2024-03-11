A Baltimore City Public Schools student was sexually assaulted and robbed on her way to school Friday morning, police said.

Police responded around 9:49 a.m. to the 3000 block of Tioga Parkway in North Baltimore for an armed robbery and a third-degree sex offense investigation.

According to police, the teen was walking to ConneXions, a community-based arts school when she was approached by a man wearing all black clothing and a mask.

Police said a male pulled out a gun, sexually assaulted her and then took her backpack and $24 in cash.

The assailant then told the student to walk away, while taking off in an unknown direction, police said.

“It is tragic that a young girl can’t walk to school safely in the neighborhood where her family lives,” resident Amma Brown said.

The attack happened about a quarter of a mile from the school.

“It’s just unfortunate that someone chose to traumatize someone else today,” Brown said.

“It’s terrible out here,” resident Jerrel Jet said. “People will do anything and everything.”

People who live in the neighborhood told WJZ they are appalled by the assault.

“You would think all these cars would see it,” Jet said. “But people just ride past like they don’t care. What’s going on with people?”

A message to parents from Sidney Brooks, principal of ConneXions, said in part, “A female student was robbed and sexually assaulted on the way to school today. Staff immediately responded once they were informed and contacted City School Police. We are working with the family and will continue to assist police as they investigate and, hopefully, bring the perpetrator to justice.”

In the message, the principal also encouraged students to walk with a buddy when traveling to and from school.

“I try to tell my children to be careful where they are, who they’re with, don’t go by yourself,” Brown said.

