A man who attended the Talmudical Academy of Baltimore is suing the Baltimore County school for more than $3 million, alleging that he was sexually molested in the 1970s by a rabbi who was hired to work as a dorm counselor despite having a history of sexual abuse.

Rabbi Ephraim Shapiro convinced the victim, then 14, that he hoped to be his “mentor and friend,” and then used his “direct and unfettered access” to groom and ultimately sexually abuse the boy, according to the suit, which was filed Friday in Baltimore County Circuit Court.

The victim is not named in the suit, which was filed by attorneys Michael Belsky, Catherine Dickinson and Kellyn Wilcox of SBWD Law in Baltimore. In a news release, the attorneys wrote that they are conducting an investigation into the abuse and encourage anyone with knowledge of it to contact them.

“Plaintiff Doe has suffered and endured mental anguish and embarrassment,” has “incurred expensive psychological treatment” and “will continue to suffer mental anguish and require treatment for the rest of his life,” the suit states.

The suit also alleges that school employees encouraged students to hitchhike to purchase kosher food and supplies for the school from restaurants near its Pikesville campus in the 1970s and that on one such trip, the boy was raped by a driver who picked him up.

The driver was wearing a yarmulke, which led the boy to trust him because he thought he was Jewish, but the driver then took the boy to a secluded location where he anally raped him, according to the suit.

The Talmudical Academy, which teaches boys in preschool through high school, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suit notes that Shapiro has been accused of molesting three other boys, including another student at the Talmudical Academy. He had been accused of molesting two boys at the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Baltimore before being hired as a dorm counselor by the Talmudical Academy, the suit alleges.

The allegations against Shapiro, who died in 1989, were first reported by the Baltimore Jewish Times in 2007, according to a compendium of articles about the accusations against Shapiro.