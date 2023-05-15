Teen gun violence persists: 1 killed, 2 shot over weekend

Published on: May 15, 2023 11:51 AM EDT

Three teens were shot in separate incidents over the weekend. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)
An 18-year-old man died Sunday evening, and a 16 year-old and 14 year-old were wounded in separate incidents, as young people continue to be shot in record numbers this year.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of Bartlett Avenue at 9:22 p.m. There, the 18 year-old was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 16-year-old boy was found minutes earlier in the 400 block of Watty Court after a shooting. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment suffering from an apparent “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound, according to police.

Eariler Sunday, around 12:30 p.m., officers found a 14-year-old girl who had been shot inside a home in the 1900 block of McCulloh Street. Medics responded and transported her to an area hospital, where her condition is unknown, police said. A juvenile boy was identified as a person of interest and taken into custody.

As the Baltimore Banner tracks youth gun violence in the city, numbers are still rising.

Last year was a record year for children being shot in Baltimore, a disturbing trend first reported by The Banner in September. That year ended with 84 juvenile shooting victims.

As of May 6, conditions have worsened as the number high-school-age teens, 13 through 18, has risen from 11% to 18% from this time last year, according to The Banner’s analysis.

Baltimore Banner reporter Rylan Little contributed to this report.

penelope.blackwell@thebaltimorebanner.com

