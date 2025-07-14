The Baltimore Police Department on Monday identified a man who was found dead during a wellness check in the Belair-Edison neighborhood over the weekend. Authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

Officers responded to a home in the 2800 block of Chesterfield Avenue on Saturday afternoon and found Keith Garrett, 60, unresponsive. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced him dead, police said.

On Sunday, the Medical Examiner’s office ruled Garrett’s death a homicide “due to trauma to the body,” police said. Niki Fennoy, a spokesperson for the police department, said no additional information about the investigation is available at this time.

Baltimore continues to see a decrease in homicides this year, a downward trend that began in 2023. In the first six months of 2025, there were 68 homicides in Baltimore, according to city police, a 22% decrease from the same period last year. That is the fewest homicides recorded in Baltimore in over 50 years, Mayor Brandon Scott said earlier this month.

Baltimore police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.