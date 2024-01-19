The former Anne Arundel County director of planning and zoning has been indicted in a fatal hit-and-run from January 2023.

John Steven Kaii-Ziegler, 64, was indicted last week on charges of negligent manslaughter, criminally negligent manslaughter, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired, reckless driving, negligent driving, and causing the injury of an individual as the result of operation a vehicle, according to Annapolis police.

Police said Kaii-Ziegler turned himself into police on Jan. 18. He does not have an attorney listed in online court records and is being held prior to a bail hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Last Jan. 24, just after 10 p.m., police officers responded to Hilltop Lane in Annapolis for a hit-and-run. Police learned that an unidentified vehicle struck and killed Zarko Paruza, who was riding his bicycle at the time.

Kaii-Ziegler worked as the director of Anne Arundel County’s planning and zoning department from July 2019 to Jan. 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile. The current head of the department, Jenny Jarkowski, took over the role on Jan. 19, 2023, just days before the hit-and-run Kaii-Ziegler is charged with occurred.

In July 2023, Kaii-Ziegler went to work for the city of Cambridge in Eastern Maryland as its planning and zoning director.

City Manager Thom Carroll said Kaii-Ziegler resigned Tuesday and is no longer employed by the city of Cambridge

Royale Bonds contributed to this report.