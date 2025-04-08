William Mannion Jr., the ex-priest who turned himself in to police in late March after facing charges related to child sexual abuse, was indicted in Baltimore County Circuit Court on Monday on additional charges.

Mannion, 62, of Sparrows Point, is now charged with 15 felonies, including second-degree sex offense and child abuse. He is accused of abusing a boy at the Catonsville church complex when that boy was in second through fourth grades.

He was ruled eligible for home detention through the Baltimore County jail. It is routine for felony cases to move from district court to circuit court.

Mannion, who was known as “Father Bill,” left the priesthood in the late ‘90s, is known for helping to bring down the notorious child rapist John Joseph Merzbacher. Mannion asked to leave the priesthood and was formally laicized by the Vatican in 2004, according to the Archdiocese of Baltimore, “for reasons not related to abuse.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The indictment charges Mannion with crimes from between Aug. 24, 1991, through June 30, 1995.

According to the Archdiocese of Baltimore and archived church records, Mannion worked at St. Agnes Church from 1994–1998. Archived records of official Catholic Church directories list Mannion as working at a different church, St. Anthony of Padua, from 1991–1994.

Charles Waechter, an attorney representing Mannion, said he is “aggressively investigating” the apparent timeline discrepancy because his “client professes his innocence.”

Mannion does not yet have any appearances scheduled in Circuit Court.

Jessica Calefati contributed to this report.