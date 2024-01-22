Baltimore City rescue workers were seen pulling a body out of the Inner Harbor around 9:40 a.m., after a 911 call for an apparent dead body came in around 9:25 a.m., according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Emergency responders, including a dive team, were dispatched on Monday to the area around Pier IV at the Inner Harbor.

Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright said they “have no idea” at this time how the person ended up in the water. He said the person was non-responsive and declared dead on arrival.

Baltimore Police confirmed the victim was female and said the body has been sent to medical examiners.

