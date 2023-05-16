Body-worn camera footage shows teen was shot from behind while running

Baltimore Police released body-worn camera footage from last Thursday’s police shooting in Shipley Hill that shows an officer shot a 17-year-old from behind as he was running away.

The teen’s mother said his name is Mekhi Franklin.

Franklin was shot by Det. Cedric Elleby, who has been with the department since June 2019.

The footage shows Elleby sitting on a stoop beside Franklin, according to police. It then shows Franklin walking away slowly with another person. Elleby gets up and follows the two, and eventually they stop. Elleby tells Franklin to “come here,” and appears to make an attempt to grab him.

Franklin starts to run, and the video shows at one he point pulls out a gun, which he holds in his hand. The officer tells the teen to “put the gun down” at least once, and shouts “Stop, stop, stop.” Franklin continues to run and then Elleby shoots him from behind, while he is still running.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Elleby fired four shots, but only one struck Franklin. He could not confirm whether the shot had entered the teen through his back.

Police confirmed that Franklin’s gun had an extended magazine with four rounds, and also recovered marijuana from the teen’s backpack. The gun had been stolen in 2021, police said.

Elleby pursued Franklin because he noticed a bulge near his waistband, said Brian Nadeau, Deputy Commissioner of the Public Integrity Bureau. Investigators have not yet interviewed Elleby, and do not know when he first noticed the bulge.

Elleby is a member of one of the department’s District Action Teams, plainclothes units tasked with “proactive” policing — looking for armed people, making car stops and getting into foot chases.

Franklin was initially listed in critical condition, and his mother Kieria Franklin told the Banner last week that he was in surgery for five hours. His spleen and left kidney were removed, as was a piece of his liver. His left lung was completely collapsed and doctors had to repair it, she said.

A friend of Franklin’s, who would not provide his full name but said his nickname is Fattz, told the Banner Elleby had made regular appearances in the neighborhood for weeks before the shooting, harassing people and calling them names. Elleby once drove up to where Fattz was standing, called him “cheeseburger,” and told him he needed to lose weight, he said.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

One day before the shooting, Franklin’s best friend, who asked to be called “Jaden,” said Elleby had harassed others, then came to where he was and tried to find out his name and look in his pockets.