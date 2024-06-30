State Police have arrested a Motor Vehicles Administration employee from Hagerstown after he allegedly made a bomb threat Friday morning, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

MVA employees approached a Maryland state trooper to say that a coworker, 38-year-old Anthony Jacob Fritz, told them that he was going to bomb the agency’s building in the Western Maryland city, according to a news release.

Anthony Jacob Fritz, 38, of Hagerstown, was arrested for making a bomb threat at the Motor Vehicles Administration. (Courtesy of the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal)

Police say that a bomb squad, including an explosive detection canine team, searched the Hagerstown MVA building and found no explosives. Fritz was arrested and faces one count of making a threat of mass violence and one count of arson threat, the news release states. He was later taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

An MVA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon about Fritz’s employment status with the agency.

Deputy state fire marshals and officers from other police agencies searched Fritz’s Hagerstown home and confiscated 26 guns and 67 containers of ammunition.

Maryland is a “red flag” state, meaning authorities can seize an individual’s firearms if that person is deemed a risk of doing harm. A judge must issue an “extreme risk protective order” in order for police to do so.

Another Hagerstown man, John Calvin Walls, 60, was arrested just two days earlier after he allegedly made multiple bomb threats against Williamsport Retirement Village, an assisted-living and long-term care facility, according to a separate news release. A bomb squad with the state fire marshal’s office searched the property but found no explosives.