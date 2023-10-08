Two people were shot at Bowie State University late Saturday night after a week of homecoming festivities, according to social media posts by the university.

The incident follows a shooting at Morgan State University Tuesday that injured five and led to the postponement of its homecoming football game and cancellation of additional celebrations and classes for the rest of the week.

Bowie State Police Department received reports of the shooting at 11:45 pm in the area of Henry Circle near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies, according to the posts on Instagram and Twitter, formerly known as X. Two people were reported injured and taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The shootings remain under investigation, according to the posting by the school, which could not be reached for comment early Sunday morning.

Two guns were fired last week during the shooting at Morgan State, an HBCU like Bowie, police have said. The shooters remain unidentified and investigators are asking the public for help, according to authorities. A $9,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests.

Investigators believe there was a dispute between two groups just before the shooting occurred near a dorm on the university’s campus. At least three people are believed to have been armed, police said.

This story will be updated.