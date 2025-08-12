The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office on Tuesday decided to not file formal charges against World Boxing Association lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, who had been accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend on Father’s Day when he went to pick up their two children.

Prosecutors informed Circuit Judge Elisabeth M. Espinosa Marin at what was scheduled to be his arraignment that they would be taking no action with the case.

His attorney, Susan Bozorgi, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Davis, 30, of Parkland, Florida, had been charged with one count of battery.

On June 15, Davis got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend that escalated and became physical, Doral Police alleged. She asserted that he hit her in the back of the head and then slapped her on the right side of the face, which left a cut on her lip.

Miami Beach Police on July 11 arrested him. Law enforcement booked him into the Guilford Knight Correctional Center, and he later posted $10,000 bond.

In recent years, Davis has had a number of run-ins with the law.

He remains on probation for a hit-and-run that happened in 2020 in Baltimore that injured four people, including a pregnant woman.

Davis grew up in West Baltimore and has a record of 30-0-1.