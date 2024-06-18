One person was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of a 27-year-old boxer in Anne Arundel County.

Nicholas Francis Xavier Giroux, 36, has been charged with first-and-second-degree murder in the death of Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi.

Police said Olugbemi was found shot multiple times around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Meadowmist Way and Stehlik Drive in Odenton.

Olugbemi, a well-known boxer in the region, was rushed to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he died.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Police said several residents from the neighborhood reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from outside their homes.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with private surveillance or recording doorbell cameras to share any video with detectives.

