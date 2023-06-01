Boxing champ Gervonta “Tank” Davis was taken into custody at Baltimore Central Booking on Thursday, less than a month after he was ordered to serve three months of home detention for a hit-and-run crash.

Sheriff Sam Cogen confirmed that sheriff’s deputies had taken Davis into custody following a court hearing, and that Judge Althea Handy had ordered Davis to serve the remainder of his sentence in jail.

Online court records show no indication of a court hearing or violation of his sentence.

Davis’ attorney Michael Tomko confirmed there was an “impromptu hearing” held at 5 p.m. and that Davis was ordered to serve out the rest of his 90-day sentence in jail. He declined further comment.

Davis, 28, was sentenced May 5 after pleading guilty last year to being involved in a hit-and-run crash in 2020 that injured four people, including a pregnant woman. Handy ordered him to serve 90 days of home detention at the residence of his trainer Calvin Ford.

He also has been ordered to perform 200 hours of community service, complete a program at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland and take part in a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel.

Davis was in the news earlier this week when it was reported by the Baltimore Business Journal that he purchased a penthouse condominium at Silo Point in Locust Point for $3.4 million from Baltimore developer Scott Plank.

Davis is one of boxing’s biggest stars, with a 29-0 record and 27 knockouts. His last fight was a seventh-round technical knockout of Ryan Garcia in late April, in a heavily-anticipated bout in Las Vegas.