Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Prince George’s County Saturday morning that left three people dead, including Khyree Jackson, a former Maryland high school football star who was recently drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.

Jackson, 24, from Waldorf, died alongside two former teammates from Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School, Anthony Lytton Jr., 24, and Isaiah Hazel, 23, both from Upper Marlboro.

Jackson, Lytton and Hazel each went on to college football careers. Jackson played at Alabama and Oregon and was a fourth-round pick of Vikings in April. Lytton played Florida State and Penn State and Hazel played at Maryland and Charlotte.

All three died in a three-car wreck on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Presidential Parkway in Upper Marlboro early Saturday morning. The occupants of the two other vehicles survived and were not injured. Maryland State Police said alcohol may have been a contributor to the crash, the wreck is under investigation and charges may be filed.

Gov. Wes Moore said the state is “heartbroken” over the death of Jackson, Lytton and Hazel.

“A graduate of Wise High School and an NFL draft pick, Khyree was a true talent who touched so many lives. We mourn him and the two other souls lost in this crash,” Moore posted on social media Saturday afternoon.

Jackson’s former Oregon coach Dan Lanning tweeted he will miss Jackson, after learning of his passing.

Minnesota Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah also released a statement after hearing of the crash.

“I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree,” he tweeted. “As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience.”

Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, Tweeted his condolences.

“Prayers up for the family, friends and loved ones of Khyree Jackson,” he said in the Tweet. The former Oregon Duck and current Minnesota Vikings Corner Back died in a car accident last night at the age of 24. Gone way too soon. Heartbreaking.”

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who played with Jackson at Oregon, expressed condolences on Instagram.

“You did exactly what you told me you was gon do,” Gonzalez wrote over a photo of Jackson. “Get your rest.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, in a statement issued by the team, said he was “absolutely crushed” by the news of Jackson’s death.

“In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him,” O’Connell said. “I am at a loss for words.”

The University of North Carolina-Charlotte and the University of Maryland each tweeted out condolences to Hazel’s family Saturday.

“All of Isaiah’s hopes and dreams were still before him, and I pray that his family is granted strength now more than ever,’ UNC-Charlotte football coach Biff Poggi said.

Penn State, where Lytton finished his collegiate career, also sent condolences.

“Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends, high school & all involved in the tragedy,” the university said in a tweet Saturday.

State police responded to a crash at 3:14 a.m. that was northbound on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Presidential Parkway in Upper Marlboro. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, a silver Infinity Q50, a silver Chevrolet Impala and a maroon Dodge Charger.

The three victims were in the Charger, with Hazel driving, Jackson in the front passenger seat and Lytton in the backseat.

The driver of the Infiniti, Cori Clingman, “attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger and then struck the Chevrolet Impala,” according to a press release from Maryland State Police. “The Charger subsequently traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps where the vehicle came to rest.”

Dr. Henry Wise High School's athletics department tweeted out condolences to the families of three former football players killed in a wreck, July 6, 2024.

There were two other passengers in Clingman’s vehicle, and no one was injured. The Impala’s only occupant was the driver, who was also uninjured.