Baltimore police on Tuesday said they’d arrested Gabriel Gomez-Fiorenza, 27, for the deadly shooting of his 28-year-old girlfriend Amy Armstrong inside a luxury apartment complex in the Brewers Hill neighborhood.

Police said Gomez-Fiorenza shot and killed Armstrong following a domestic dispute earlier this week.

Gomez-Fiorenza was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree aggravated assault. He’s currently being held without bond.

Gomez-Fiorenza told officers he shot Armstrong, according to charging documents, and helped lead police to finding her body at their apartment.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Struggle over AR-15

Gomez-Fiorenza said he arrived home at The Porter Brewers Hill apartments around 11 a.m. Sunday and got into a verbal argument with Armstrong, according to charging documents.

After the argument, Gomez-Fiorenza allegedly went into their bedroom and pulled out an AR-15 rifle from under the bed and brought it to the kitchen, police said.

“The defendant alleges he was going to shoot himself, but the victim intervened by attempting to get the gun from him while he was holding the gun with his finger on the trigger,” the charging documents state. “During which time the gun discharged striking the victim in her head.”

Gomez-Fiorenza left The Porter with the rifle and went to a residence in Owings Mills, where Baltimore County Police responded to a call around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Gomez-Fiorenza was in a backyard threatening to kill himself with the rifle, police said. County officers apprehended him, and he informed them he had shot Armstrong, according to charging documents.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Shock in the neighborhood

Brewers Hill neighbors are shaken up by what happened, especially after learning it’s a case of domestic violence.

Indigo Granger doesn’t live in The Porter, but he heard what happened.

“Prayers go out to the family for sure. That’s a sad thing, a very terrible thing that happened,” Granger said. “One thing I will say is that you never know what’s going on inside people’s homes.”

Asjoure Brown, the director of stability services with the House of Ruth Maryland, said it’s important people realize domestic violence situations don’t always start violent.

“It shows in many ways. I think when you’re looking at those early signs, it’s really -- you wanna focus on those controlling behaviors, with coercive control,” Brown said.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. Read the original story.