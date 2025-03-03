A food delivery driver who fatally shot a trans woman in the parking lot of her Bel Air condo community was sentenced on Monday to serve 10 years in prison, five without the possibility of parole, for second-degree assault.

Brian Delen, 49, was convicted last November in Harford County Circuit Court of second-degree assault and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. He was found not guilty of first- and second-degree murder.

Circuit Court Judge Yolanda L. Curtin also ordered Delen to serve a 5-year concurrent sentence on the firearms charge. He will be on supervised probation for five years after release.

Before Curtin read the sentence, Delen asked to address the court. He turned to Lewis’ family and friends and said he harbored no hate against LGBTQ people and that he didn’t shoot Lewis because of that.

“I truly did not intend for her to pass,” he said, beginning to cry.

His attorneys argued at trial that Delen acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Meghan Lewis, 52, a beloved advocate for LGBTQ rights and avid Grateful Dead fan.

According to charging documents, Delen drove to the English Country Manor community to deliver food on Dec. 27, 2023. Authorities said Delen and Lewis started arguing after he addressed her as “Sir.”

Delen’s attorneys said Lewis followed Delen as he began to drive off. Delen then shot her, his attorneys said, “out of fear.”

On Monday, Delen’s attorney reiterated that he never intended to kill Lewis.

“We are all very sorry for your loss,” Katrina Smith said, addressing Lewis’ family and friends. Eleanor Lewis, who used to be married to Meghan Lewis, shook her head.

Lewis worked for over two decades in the enterprise technology space, putting in long hours and often traveling for her job. She took a sabbatical in November 2022 and wanted to spend time walking her dogs and helping her community. Two days before she died, Lewis hosted a Christmas dinner party for queer people who had no family or home to go to for the holidays.

During the trial, Harford County State’s Attorney Alison Healey alleged that Delen had “intended to kill.” He had a loaded semi-automatic pistol, two magazines, a folding knife and two magazines in his car the night Lewis died. Lewis, however, was not “ready for combat,” Healey said, and had no coat or shoes on when she died.

Witnesses said during the trial that they did not hear anyone arguing. One witness said they saw Delen’s car pull over before he leaned out and shot at Lewis.

Delen called 911 and asked for an ambulance, Healey said, but he did not attempt to help her when she was bleeding from her gunshot wound. He told the operator he had shot someone who had attempted to attack him and push him back to the car, saying, “I went right for the gut.” The bullet struck Lewis in her left abdomen.

In November 2024, Healey said she intended to seek a sentence of 30 years, the maximum penalty allowed by law.

The judge said Delen must also take an anger management course after release and cannot possess firearms or have contact with Lewis’ family. He must serve the first five years of his sentence without the possibility of parole.