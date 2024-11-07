A food delivery driver who fatally shot a trans woman in the parking lot of her Bel Air apartment community last year was found not guilty on Wednesday of attempted first- and second-degree murder.

Brian Delen, 48, of Bel Air, was convicted in Harford County Circuit Court of second-degree assault and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence following a trial during which his attorneys argued he acted out of fear and in self-defense when he shot Meghan Lewis.

The jury deliberated for several hours. They had to determine not whether Delen fatally shot Lewis, but why.

Two nights after Christmas, Delen drove into the English Country Manor, a condo community in Bel Air, on a food delivery run. According to charging documents, Delen and Lewis got into an argument after Delen addressed her as “Sir.” Authorities said Delen began to drive off and she followed him, leading to the shooting. During the trial, witnesses offered conflicting accounts of what happened that night.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In closing arguments, Harford County State’s Attorney Alison Healey said Lewis died without shoes on, and had no coat on her when she stepped outside of her home. Lewis was not “ready for combat,” Healey said. Delen, however, had a loaded semi-automatic pistol, two magazines, a folding knife and two magazines in his car the night Lewis died.

Healey said Delen intended to kill and waited for the “right opportunity” — he shot Lewis “in the dark, in the rain,” when there was low visibility. Healey said the evidence showed Delen did not attempt to retreat and had ample opportunities to do so.

Witnesses near the shooting who were called by the prosecution said they heard no argument between Delen and Lewis. One witness heard someone say they had been shot. Another said they saw Delen’s car pull over before he leaned out and shot at Lewis.

Healey said Delen did not attempt to help Lewis when she was bleeding from her gunshot wound.

“He wanted her to die because he didn’t want her to live to tell this tale,” Healey told jurors.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

After Delen shot Lewis, he called 911 and asked for an ambulance. He told the operator he had shot someone who had attempted to attack him and push him back to the car. He told the operator, “I went right for the guts.” The bullet struck Lewis in her left abdomen.

Katrina Smith, an assistant public defender, said the night on December 2023 was a chance encounter. Delen had been in the neighborhood to deliver food.

“A tragedy can occur without any crime occurring as well,” Smith said.

Smith said some of the witnesses’ testimonies had discrepancies. Many of them consider Lewis a friend.

“Memories are imperfect. Memories can fade. Memories can get distorted overtime,” she said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

An advocate for LGBTQ rights, Lewis was known in the community for her love of the Grateful Dead and for being a social butterfly. Two days before she died, she hosted a Christmas dinner party for queer people who had no family or home to go to for the holidays.