Two people were killed, 28 others were injured in a mass shooting at a block party in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, Baltimore Police said.

During a news conference, acting Commissioner Richard Worley said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Gretna Court. Police received reports for multiple gunshots just after 12:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and found an 18-year-old woman dead at the scene, Worley said. Nine victims were taken to area hospitals, while 20 others walked into hospitals across the region. Three people were listed in critical condition.

Police confirmed a 20-year-old man died at an area hospital, a short time later.

No suspects have been arrested, but investigators are reviewing video surveillance to try and identify suspects.

Mayor Brandon Scott called the shooting a “reckless, cowardly act,” and said Baltimore Police are working to catch those responsible.

“We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight,” Scott said at the scene.

Scott joined Worley in asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

“Treat this as if it were your family and how would want people to treat it if you were mourning, if this was your neighborhood, if this was an event in your community that this happened at. We want you to treat it that way because that’s how we have to treat each other as Baltimoreans,” Scott said during the news conference.

The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, along with several other city agencies will be in Brooklyn Sunday to support residents following the shooting, Scott said.

Anyone with information to call Baltimore Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This is a developing story and will be updated.